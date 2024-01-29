Create New Account
Hang on! Bill Gates just said WHAT about vaccines_ Are you kidding_ _ Redacted with Clayton Morris
Bill Gates and The British Medical Journal want “behavior interventions” to reduce vaccine hesitancy. They don't promise better research or honest answers to earnest questions about vaccines. No, they want to modify OUR behavior so that we don't ask questions. But...we still have questions. 

vaccinesglobalistsvirusesbill gatesworld health organizationvaccine hesitatancy

