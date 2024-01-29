Hang on! Bill Gates just said WHAT about vaccines_ Are you kidding_ _ Redacted with Clayton Morris

Bill Gates and The British Medical Journal want “behavior interventions” to reduce vaccine hesitancy. They don't promise better research or honest answers to earnest questions about vaccines. No, they want to modify OUR behavior so that we don't ask questions. But...we still have questions.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.