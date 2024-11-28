The cooking up of the "Ukrainian deal": EuroMaidan, the US narrative challenged.

Featuring Barak Obama, John Kerry, Jen Psaki and the Ukrainian "democratic" opposition.

Special guest Victoria Nuland:

"That would be great I think, to help glue these thing and have the UN help glue it and you know, fuck the EU".

Honorific mention for putting his "boots on the ground" to "Genocide Joe" Biden.

Adding:

The General Staff and the Ministry of Defense are currently selecting targets in Ukraine for strikes with the "Oreshnik," Putin stated.

The Kiev leaders are now completely illegitimate, they are usurpers and do not even have the right to issue orders to the army, Putin stated.

💥🇺🇦 Last night, Russia launched a combined strike with 90 missiles and 100 drones, hitting 17 military targets on Ukrainian territory, Putin stated.

Key statements by Putin at the CSTO Collective Security Council session:On "Oreshnik" and other Russian weapons:

➡️In the event of massive use, the power of "Oreshnik" missiles in a single strike would be comparable to that of nuclear weapons.

➡️Russia has several "Oreshnik" missile systems ready for deployment.

➡️Russia will respond to continued strikes by Western long-range weapons, potentially through further combat testing of "Oreshnik."

➡️Serial production of the "Oreshnik" system has begun.

➡️The temperature of "Oreshnik's" destructive elements reaches 4,000 degrees Celsius.

➡️Everything at the epicenter of an "Oreshnik" explosion disintegrates into elementary particles, essentially turning into dust.

➡️"Oreshnik" can strike even heavily fortified and deeply buried targets.

➡️Russia may develop additional weaponry in the near future.

➡️The Russian X-101 missile significantly surpasses European-made systems in range.

➡️Modifications of the "Iskander" system are Russian equivalents of all three variants of ATACMS.

On the Kiev regime and the West:

➡️Russia has repeatedly warned that allowing Kiev to launch strikes with long-range missiles constitutes direct Western involvement in the conflict.

➡️Russia is aware of the amount of Western weaponry supplied to Ukraine and what is planned for future deliveries.

➡️The leader of the Kiev regime, in addition to missiles, is begging his handlers for other military equipment.

➡️The Kiev regime's leaders lost legitimacy by avoiding elections and have no right to issue orders to the armed forces.

➡️Those obeying orders from the usurpers of power in Ukraine are complicit in their crimes.

On potential targets in Ukraine:

➡️Targets for strikes on Ukraine are currently being selected.

➡️These targets may include decision-making centers in Kiev.

➡️Russia will choose the means of destruction based on the nature of selected targets and the threats they pose to Russia.