Priests making things worse You Won't Believe What They're Doing To Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On the Edge with Andrew Gold
* She has provided care and education to abandoned, orphaned children. She has witnessed countless examples this awful deed, and even showed me the photos to prove it. Watch my other video about child sacrifice in Uganda with Annie Ikpa: • Child Sacrifice: ... #endchildsacrifice #endchildtrafficking #witchcraft Give to her org:https://haitichildren.org/?gclid=Cj0KCQjww4-hBhCtARIsAC9gR3bCcO3D3U7DmSRMpg6OKBMi1bzDcwN-Qb8HrSNCNXKuocVWNftbDrwaAgyQEALw_wcB
Andrew Gold links:
/ andrewgold1
http://instagram.com/andrewgold_ok
http://twitter.com/andrewgold_ok
Chapters: 0:00 Voodoo, blood & POLITICS!
4:30 Priest admits what president DRUNK!
8:25 What Susie was told about 'werwolves'
10:15 Susie's work in Haiti
14:45 Lost protection from mafia gangs
18:00 What she found in the hospital
20:43 The Worst Thing I've Ever Heard
27:10 How the doctor explained himself!
30:45 Photographic evidence she sent me
33:00 Going into the morgue with a journalist
38:45 How they're getting away with it
43:23 How to get proof of this (Prime Minister of Haiti)
46:00 Voodoo (Catholicism plus THIS)
50:00 Priests making things worse