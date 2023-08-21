MASSIVE BREAKING - REVELATION FROM THE LORD: "THE EARTH IS JUST ENTERING THE BLACK HOLE & HAS BEGUN ITS DESCENT"!! THIS IS IT! - & MORE REVEALED ON NIGHT JESUS COMES TO GET FIRSTFRUITS 288,000!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Luke 12https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke+12&version=NKJV
Matthew 27:32-56https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+27%3A32-56&version=NKJV
JENNIFER'S DREAM: TRANSFIGURATION!!!! JEEEEESUS IS COMING!!!!!! PRAAAAISE JESUS!!!https://www.graftedinthevine.net/post/jennifer-s-dream-transfiguration-jeeeeesus-is-coming-praaaaise-jesus
Explanation For Those Who Need To Know What Is About To Happen In Regard The Tribulation Hourshttps://www.graftedinthevine.net/post/explanation-for-those-who-need-to-know-what-is-about-to-happen-in-regard-the-tribulation-hours
________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) SEARCH "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
REVELATION 22:17