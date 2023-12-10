© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The battle in Kremennaya, Russian soldiers of O “Tvazhnye” Group, destroyed the Ukrainian National Guard “Azov”, a celebrated Nazi battalion. In Serebryansky forestry, O Group assault units occupied the stronghold of Azov Special Forces trying to launch a counterattack while FPV drones carried out attacks on Ukrainian group along the forest trenches.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY