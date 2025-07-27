The Russian Aerospace Forces continue to increase the pressure, launching devastating strikes using guided bombs, such as FAB-500 and ODAB-1500, targeting temporary deployment sites of the Armed Forces Ukraine, which are solely responsible for defending Pokrovsk defense line. In strikes on July 26, 2025, a staging area at the Ukrainian temporary deployment point of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade in Shakhtarskyi district was destroyed by high-explosive air power. This attack, which allowed for precise hits from a safe distance, left no doubt that the explosion reportedly destroyed personnel and equipment. A little further east of Pokrovsk, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched aerial bombs using thermobaric warheads at the temporary deployment point and Ukrainian checkpoint, east of Mirnograd. According to initial reports, the attack hit enemy positions as part of an offensive on the eastern front. The Russian aerial bombs offered no second chances, while Ukraine lost many troops simply holding the defense line.

Drone footage from a high-altitude flight shows the current situation in Shakhtarskyi and Lazurnyi districts near sunset on July 26 in southern Pokrovsk. Currently, most of these buildings are in a gray zone, with both sides actively operating there without a clear line of contact. Despite extensive Russian bombardment with FAB glide bombs, artillery, MLRS, and drones, most of the high-rise buildings remain standing and can be used for defense. However, most are clearly uninhabitable for civilians, as Ukraine lacks the manpower to defend the city at this time. However, if Russia captures these buildings, they can still use them as positions. Russian tempo and reach are increasing, while Ukraine is losing many troops simply holding the line. The lack of Ukrainian air defenses outside of major centers makes the deployment of troops vulnerable, ultimately being destroyed!

