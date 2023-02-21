⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (21 February 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the active operations, conducted by the units of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, supported by Army Aviation and artillery, have resulted in the neutralisation of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Tabayevka, Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Up to 70 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), 1 D-20 howitzer, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the units of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces have launched a complex fire attack against the enemy manpower near Stelmakhovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Over 200 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Grad MLRS, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, 1 D-30 howitzer, as well as 2 U.S.-manufactured M101 howitzers.





💥 In Donetsk direction, the offensive operations of the 'Yug' Group of Forces continue with the support of Ground-Attack Aviation, heavy flamethrower systems, and artillery.





◽️ The enemy has lost over 170 Ukrainian personnel, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Grad MLRS, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and 2 D-30 howitzers.





◽️ 2 launching ramps of U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MLRS, and 1 ordnance depot have been destroyed near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have launched a complex fire attack against the AFU units near Ugledar, Prechistovka, and Zolotaya Niva (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The firepower operation has resulted in the elimination of up to 70 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Grad MLRS, and 1 D-20 howitzer.





◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been neutralised near Ugledar.





💥 In Kherson direction, the counterbattery warfare operations have resulted in the destruction of 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar near Tomina Balka (Kherson region).





◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been destroyed near Kherson.





💥 Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 94 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, as well as manpower and hardware in 128 areas.





💥 Air defence facilities have destroyed 10 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Liman Vtoroy, Tavolzhanka, Grakovo (Kharkov region), Ploshchanka, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Panteleymonovka, Kirillovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Peremozhnoye (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ 2 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by HIMARS and Uragan MLRS, as well as 2 Tochka-U tactical missiles have been shot down near Bolshetroitskoye and Karaichnoye (Belgorod region).





📊 In total, 386 airplanes, 210 helicopters, 3,203 unmanned aerial vehicles, 405 air defence missile systems, 7,960 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,037 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,171 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 8,472 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.