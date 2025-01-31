Imad Al-Aghbar Freed in the Al-Aqsa Flood Deal





The Zionist occupation forces released Imad Al-Aghbar, a 27-year-old prisoner who was serving a 23-year sentence. He is from the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank. His release came as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal reached between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side. As part of the agreement, the resistance freed four Zionist female captives in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners sentenced to long and life sentences.

The released prisoner Imad Al-Aghbar from the city of Nablus, one of the prisoners released by the resistance in today's deal, talks about the conditions of his release after spending 8 years in prison.

Interview: Imad Al-Aghbar, released prisoner.

Reporting: Faris odeh

Filmed:29/01/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video