BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Can We Use Our Health as a Guide to Our Emotions or Our Spirituality? Is It a Direct Reflection? Primary Cause of Our Own Health Imbalance, Stored Emotions, Triggers, Chakras and Law of Attraction
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
97 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 6 months ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/-O0jpgcu6wE

20121005 Interview With Jesus - Soul Causes Of Physical Illness


Cut:

00m41s - 07m58s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: https://www.divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: https://mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: https://blog.godsway.net/

Divine Truth Events: https://events.humanitix.com/host/divinetruth

Donate: https://www.divinetruth.com/sites/main/en/index.htm#donate.htm

*************************


“THE MORE WE DENY THE EMOTION, THE STRONGER GENERALLY THE SPHYSICAL EFFECT BECOMES. AND THE LONGER PERIOD WE DENY IT, THE LARGER THE ISSUE AND PROBLEM BECOMES. UNTIL IT TURNS INTO SOME KIND OF DISEASE-BASED PROBLEM.”

@ 06m11s


“EMOTION DRIVES THE ENERGY STRUCTURE.”

@ 06m45s


Keywords
wisdomsimplerelationship with godsoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditiontrue spiritualitynew new agesoul healingsuppressed emotionsreincarnated jesussoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingsoul transformation with goddriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingemotions and law of attractionspirit body chakrasemotions and illnessemotions and chakraswalking away from god
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy