What’s the White House’s plan as more urge Biden to step aside?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As Joe Biden faces increasing pressure after his poor debate performance last week, all eyes are on polls and donors — which could hint at possible cracks in the president’s plan for reelection.
Follow TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news updates.