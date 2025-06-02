The feminist movement was a PSYOP funded by the Rockefeller Foundation

The feminist movement was funded by the Rockefeller Foundation with the goal of pushing women into the workforce, breaking up the family unit, and shifting child-rearing responsibilities to government-run schools.



"Part of the psyop is tricking women into believing that having a high body count is some sort of freedom or empowerment... while telling you the lie that getting married, having lots of babies, and cooking homemade meals for your family is somehow not empowerment."



"Be a rebel. Get married, have the babies, homeschool those babies, raise them to be strong independent thinkers, cook for your family, take care of their health, and you will truly be a very happy, fulfilled individual person."



"That is the real flex in 2025."

She forgot to add it doubled the Tax base.



Source @Real Wide Awake Media

