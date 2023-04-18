BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dynamite - Mostly I'm silent
Sunshine Express Media
Sunshine Express Media
31 views • 04/18/2023

I should try to put it into #words

Music: 'Beginnings'

Musician: Chicago

Album: Chicago Transit Authority, 1969

Producer: James William Guercio; Label: Columbia Records

Lyrics:

When I'm with you, it doesn't matter where we are

Or what we're doing, I'm with you, that's all that matters

Time passes much too quickly when we're together laughing

I wish I could sing it to you, oh no

I wish I could sing it to you


Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh (Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh)

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh (Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh)

Mostly I'm silent

Mmm, silent la la la la la

Never think of bad words to say


When I kiss you, I feel a thousand different feelings

The color of chills all over my body

And when I feel them, I quickly try to decide which one

I should try to put into words, oh no

Try to put into words


Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh (Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh)

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh (Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh)

Mostly I'm silent

Silent la la la la la la la la la la la la la la la la

Silent


Only the beginning of what I want to feel forever, yeah

Oh no whoa

Yes, only the beginning of what I want to feel forever

Only the beginning, only just the start, yeah

I've got to get you into my life

Got to get you next to me, yeah

Only the beginning, only just the start


Hey hey hey hey hey hey hey hey

Mm hmm mm mm mm

[Instrumental]


Only the beginning

Only the beginning

Only the beginning

Only the beginning

Only the beginning

Only the beginning

Only the beginning

Only the beginning

Only the beginning

Only the beginning

Only the beginning

Only the beginning

Only the beginning

Only the beginning

Only the beginning

Only the beginning

Only the beginning

Only the beginning

Only the beginning



This channel is not monetized. Content for adult educational purposes only and thus is considered fair use under copyright law. All original content copyright by original creators. Please thank and support them for their inspiration for this work and their contribution to society.

