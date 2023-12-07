Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 I’m Busy in December!! 👍🏾🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Well, here we are in early December! My, how time flies. Thankfully, the garden is still going strong as I make the transition from warm-to-cold weather plants. I’m also spending more time in the kitchen, cooking and baking. Haru-chan will be 11 months old this month-one year in January!🐶🤩👍🏾
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll