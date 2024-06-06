Interference & The Trump Convictions – Jail? Presidency? | John & Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 6/6/24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Sentencing July 11th – State-Federal-Supreme court? Where will this get settled?
- Jail time or Ankle bracelet
- Precedent and the big time boomerang coming
- 71 countries election interreference
- Space Force has not recognized Biden
- All comms in all military branches and 3 letter agencies go through Space Force
- Dominion not resolved – the fix is in
- Foreign interreference in 2020 – Serbia, Venezuela, Cuba, Pakistan
