BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Interference & The Trump Convictions – Jail? Presidency? | John & Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 6/6/24
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
87 views • 11 months ago

- Sentencing July 11th – State-Federal-Supreme court? Where will this get settled?


- Jail time or Ankle bracelet


- Precedent and the big time boomerang coming


 - 71 countries election interreference


- Space Force has not recognized Biden


- All comms in all military branches and 3 letter agencies go through Space Force


- Dominion not resolved – the fix is in


- Foreign interreference in 2020 – Serbia, Venezuela, Cuba, Pakistan


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/


Keywords
supreme courtcubavenezuelaelection interferencefederal courtserbiaspace forcejail timepakistandominionsentencingforeign interferenceankle braceletlegal precedentjuly 11thstate courtmilitary communications
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy