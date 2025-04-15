Episode #61 - Animal Husbandry Secrets: Pro Hacks To Raise Healthier, Happier Animals w/ Ronald Cave

In this episode we welcome back Ronald Cave to the show who is my father, and he has over 40 years experience in farming, animal husbandry, growing food and working the land in general.





There is a growing number of people who are looking to grow their own food to avoid the chemicals and hormones in the food supply, and raising animals is an important part of that entire farming ecosystem.





Today we are going to talk specifically about animal husbandry and go into detail on how to raise animals and how to be successful at it whether it is for personal consumption or if you are thinking about doing it as a business.





You may want to download and save this episode for the future because there will come a time when you won’t be able to find information like this as it gives you way too much knowledge about animal husbandry than our overlords want us to have!





