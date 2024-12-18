Ukrainian Army Falls From One Cauldron To Another

The battle for Kurakhovo is gaining momentum but the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot stop falling from one cauldron in to another.

The Russian military continues a rapid offensive breaking through the last lines of the Ukrainian defenses in and around the town. The pocket of Ukrainian resistance west of Uspenovka has been destroyed. The Russian flag is waving in the village of Annovka. All the settlements along the river to the west are also under full Russian control. The battle for the main stronghold of Uspenovka is also coming to its end. Ukrainian forces are holding defenses on the fortified positions on its western outskirts. Russian forces also advanced in Konstantinopolske.

Ukrainian resistance there was vain but the military command did not allow hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers to save their lives and make a timely retreat from the cauldron. Most of these men were recently captured on the streets and thrown into battles without the necessary training. As a result, they were abandoned by their comrades and could only save their own lives if they surrendered.

Russian soldiers are currently completing the mop up operations in the liberated villages, securing their control in the area and evacuating civilians who were used by the Ukrainian military as human shields but survived in the ruins. These people stayed in their homes, waiting for the Russians to come.

While Ukrainian forces were ground down in the cauldron near Uspenovka, Russian forces were boiling a larger one south of Kurakhovo. As a result of a breakthrough, Russian forces launched an assault on the village of Zelenovka located west along the river. It is only two kilometers away from a strategically important road west of Kurakhovo. At the same time Russian forces continue attacks from Stary Terny on the northern flank, expanding their zone of control near Dachnoe and Shevchenko.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to resist, reinforceing their defenses along the river in the south and the road west of Kurakhovo but the advancing Russian troops are already closing the cover of the cauldron. Ukrainian units are forced to retreat from a large area with no place to hide in the fields.

Russian offensives are also bringing results on other frontlines in the Donbass and the Kursk region, where the Ukrainian army has already lost more than 50% of the captured areas and thousands of soldiers.

The Russian offensive accelerates amid the tiny prospects of some upcoming agreements between Moscow and Washington. The upcoming months may be marked by the last chance escalations and Kiev’s attempts to counterattack.

Meanwhile, Russian diplomacy won another important victory. The first ever foreign delegation was welcomed in the Donetsk People’s Republic. 16 parliamentarians from 12 African countries declared their support to the Donbass and for solidarity with Russia.

https://southfront.press/ukrainian-army-falls-from-one-cauldron-to-another/