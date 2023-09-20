BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DISTURBING move: YouTube DEMONETIZES Russell Brand after allegations
991 views • 09/20/2023

Glenn Beck


Sep 19, 2023


YouTube has demonetized comedian Russell Brand's account after allegations dropped that he sexually assaulted and raped multiple women. The BBC has also announced an internal review of Brand's time at the network and is "urgently looking into" issues raised in a Channel 4 documentary on Brand. Glenn points out the apparent hypocrisy of the outlet, which had no problem paying Brand, despite his alleged behavior — which he has denied — being an "open secret," according to one accuser. Plus, Glenn and Stu discuss how disturbing the companies' quick reactions have been, given that Brand hasn't even been charged with or convicted of anything yet. If YouTube can demonetize someone for accusations of "off-platform behavior" from over a decade ago, Glenn says, then "we live in Salem Witch Trial times."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPQds0oDMIo

