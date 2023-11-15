MEN OF LAW - OFFICIAL TRAILER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Men of Law is a movie about a former NYPD detective who brings his teenage daughter to visit his cousin on his Texas ranch. When the girl is kidnaped by a child trafficking ring, the detective and his cousin launch their own investigation, putting them at odds with law enforcement and a powerful criminal boss. This film is in post production and is not yet released.
© 2023 MEN OF LAW LLC