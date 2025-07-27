© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Deception of Conventional Medicine - How Did It Happen?
1 month ago
In this monocast, Scott discusses how the deception of modern medicine was created as part the depopulation agenda of the beast system.Show more----------------Links for this episode:Gunsmoke And Ice Cream. Jeff Allen - Full Special https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2DoM38XX6IPowerpoint Presentation https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/zhxs333jpnd4cp01kb9gu/The-Deception-of-Conventional-Medicine-How-Did-It-Happen.pptx?rlkey=ifmmw24m59hifbf8zx8c7ydf4&;st=jn3kizhq&dl=0-----------------To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: www.ouramazinggrace.net/homewww.graceschara.com/To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribeShow less
