And We Know 2.13.2024 Super Bowl comms, Myers on J6, Nigeria, Chicken, DC Panic, Scavino, Pray!
98 views • 02/14/2024

LT of And We Know


Feb 13, 2024


Well folks, my internet is super slow, the quality won’t be what you are used to, but wanted to get something out somehow for you. We will look into the satanic Super Bowl comms, how the rituals work there and more. President Trump continues to tell us how it is all playing out, the mocking of Jesus continues, the MSM works overtime to stop our growth and more. Let’s Go.


Keywords
trumpnewspresidentpanicdeep statechristiandcsatanicmsmchickenritualsmyerspraysuper bowlcommsnigeriascavinoltand we knowexposing evilj6mocking of jesus
