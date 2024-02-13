And We Know 2.13.2024 Super Bowl comms, Myers on J6, Nigeria, Chicken, DC Panic, Scavino, Pray!

LT of And We Know





Feb 13, 2024





Well folks, my internet is super slow, the quality won’t be what you are used to, but wanted to get something out somehow for you. We will look into the satanic Super Bowl comms, how the rituals work there and more. President Trump continues to tell us how it is all playing out, the mocking of Jesus continues, the MSM works overtime to stop our growth and more. Let’s Go.





TWC Health: www.twc.health/LT and use promo code LT for an exclusive 10% discount

————————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

Pfizer just desecrated the memory of Queen, every single scientist to ever live, and America with their cancer curing commercial. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18649





Bob Costas says MAGA is a cult that must be repudiated. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18638





Superbowl Freemason Illuminati Satanic Occult Live Rituals for End Times Apocalypse

https://rumble.com/v4d36zr-superbowl-freemason-illuminati-satanic-occult-live-rituals-for-end-times-ap.html





This Piece of Blasphemous Trash was aired during the Superbowl. https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/108432





“I think Barack Obama has a lot to do with running the country right now and we can’t let that happen.” https://t.me/qthestormrider777/20197





Celebs in witness protection https://t.me/c/1716023008/235880





Huge news: 30+ million people watched the trailer for "The War On Children".https://x.com/robbystarbuck/status/1757120995377185249?s=20





——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





➜ IVERMECTIN- Get Ivermectin here: https://zaharaheckscher.com/ Use Code is “AWK10” to get 10% off





Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

Locals: https://andweknowofficial.locals.com

Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/3313ffd9-29c9-470f-96dd-dedc516c2fae

Clouthub Meetings: https://meetings.clouthub.com/partner/awk/





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4d8c5f-2.13.24-super-bowl-comms-myers-on-j6-nigeria-chicken-dc-panic-scavino-pray.html