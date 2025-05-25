22-year-old woman killed by VAXX poison injections

**College athlete, 22, was full of life training at gym...but seconds later an unforeseeable tragedy struck**

Published: 13:34 EDT, 23 May 2025 | Updated: 13:40 EDT, 23 May 2025

A fit female college student tragically died after suddenly collapsing while working out at the gym.





Surveillance video showed Dayane de Jesus, 22, seated at an exercise machine Tuesday evening at the Forma Fitness gym in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.





As her fellow gym-goers worked out around her, de Jesus fell backward without warning as stunned witnesses rushed to her aid.





Two men, including one later identified as a doctor, could be seen attempting to revive de Jesus before paramedics were called.





The doctor reportedly requested a defibrillator, but the gym did not have one on site.





De Jesus had a history of heart problems, her friends told TV Globo.





Forma Fitness remained closed as part of the investigation.





'Regardless, if there is this congenital problem, we need to know whether the presence of the defibrillator could have prevented this death,' Rio de Janeiro Civil Police chief Angelo Lages told news outlet G1.





De Jesus attended the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, where she majored in international studies. She was set to graduate in June.





In a statement, the school expressed 'its deepest condolences' after her death.





'We share with her family and friends the pain of this loss, and we are available to provide any support that may be necessary,' the university said.





'It is established that the institute will be in official mourning for the next three days.'





'She was already in her last year of college,' her friend Rafael D'Ávila told G1.





'I think she was a hard-working girl and a source of great pride for her parents, because she really was a great woman.'





A Rio de Janeiro state law passed in 2022 requires some locations, including gyms, to have portable defibrillators and staff must be trained to operate them.

https://www.dailymail.coDOTuk/news/article-14743595/college-athlete-training-gym-dies-suddenly-brazil.html#





###





Covid-19: UFRJ says it intends to ask for proof of vaccination, and other educational institutions in Rio may adopt the measure

The topic became a topic of discussion after the city's mayor, Eduardo Paes, demanded a "vaccine passport" to enter establishments

Lucas Bulhões and Larissa Medeiros

08/31/2021 - 09:34 / Updated on 08/31/2021 - 11:26

The Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) expects to request proof of vaccination when classes resume. In the photo, the Praia Vermelha campus Photo: Gabriel de Paiva / Agência O Globo

The Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) expects to request proof of vaccination when classes resume.





RIO — The "vaccine passport" may not be restricted to commercial and cultural establishments in Rio . After the requirement was also made by the American School of Rio de Janeiro (EARJ), as revealed in the column by journalist Ancelmo Gois, last Thursday, the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) stated that it intends to require proof of vaccination for the return to in-person classes.

https://oglobo.globoDOTcom/rio/covid-19-ufrj-diz-que-pretende-pedir-comprovante-de-vacinacaoe-outras-unidades-de-ensino-do-rio-podem-adotar-medida-25178251

----------

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/