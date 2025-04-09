BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NeuroGenX for the neuro AIDS
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
201 views • 5 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

We will manufacture OncoGenX. But we didn't stop there. We formulated NeuroGenX. so NeuroGenX for the neuro AIDS. Ah, you mean the Lyme variant of HIV, the G protein 15. Ah, you mean the arthralgias and the pain syndromes? All we had to do was change the terpenes, and again, we built on my 2006 INIP (Index of Industrial Production) with Frank Ruscetti at the National Cancer Institute and the National Institute of Aging, Dennis Taub. That's when they changed multiple sclerosis to CIDP, and they caused it. This is Deborah Birx. Come on, folks, they knew when they injected the variants that was HTLV, and I'm just going to say, Maddie de Garay. So Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, all of the criminal fraud by Pfizer.

While we were at it, we went ahead and made NeuroGenX, because all I had to do was switch the terpenes, you only need to know this will be so we can have Suramin as the pill form, very, very, very low dose, along with Ivermectin, these pure energic modulators targeting. But we need the foundation, the botanical adjuvant of NeuroGenX it's just different terpenes that'll follow quickly behind.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/07/2025

THE REAL DR. JUDY MIKOVITS SHOW: https://rumble.com/v6rs8op-the-real-dr.-judy-

Dennis Taub: https://loop.frontiersin.org/people/60043/overview

Keywords
healthnewstruthcureaidsjudy mikovitsdocofdetoxneuro
