BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Promo: Dr Jane Ruby
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
393 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • 7 months ago

Full video:

https://rumble.com/v59unul-clay-clark-reveals-the-truth-about-israel.html

The truth bombs are flying from the guy who leads the Reawaken America Tour, Clay Clark is actually a biblical scholar who reveals the answer to the question: Should I stand with Israel and which Israel?

GUEST: Clay Clark

https://timetofreeamerica.com

https://www.thrivetimeshow.com

Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby


PLEASE NOTE NEW ADDRESS FOR DR. JANE’S STUDIO/MAIL/COFFEE CUPS/ DONATIONS:

Dr. Jane Ruby

1257 SW Martin Hwy, #1443

Palm City, FL 34990

Keywords
drrubyjane
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy