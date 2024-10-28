BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 130:1-8, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20241026
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 7 months ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)


Out of the depths I have cried to You, O JEHOVAH;

YAHWEH, please, hear my voice because of my LORD Jesus Christ! Let Your ears be attentive to the voice of my supplications.

If You, JEHOVAH, should mark iniquities, O LORD, who could stand?

But there is forgiveness with You, YAHWEH that You may be feared.

I wait for You, Almighty Father, my soul waits, and in Your Holy Scriptures I do hope.

My soul waits for You, Merciful Father more than those who watch for the morning—yes, more than those who watch for the morning.

O Israel and Christians, hope in the LORD our YAHWEH and JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD our RIGHTEOUSNESS for with You there is Mercy and abundant Redemption.

And You, YAHWEH have redeemed Israel and Christians from all our iniquities through the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Amen!

* * * * *

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA, and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
fatherfearforgivenesschristjesusjehovahscriptureyahwehholysoullordhopehearvoiceredemptionalmightyearswaitdepthtrustingsupplicationcriediniquitiesascentattentive
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy