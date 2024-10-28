FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 130:1-8, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20241026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
Out of the depths I have cried to You, O JEHOVAH;
2 YAHWEH, please, hear my voice because of my LORD Jesus Christ! Let Your ears be attentive to the voice of my supplications.
3 If You, JEHOVAH, should mark iniquities, O LORD, who could stand?
4 But there is forgiveness with You, YAHWEH that You may be feared.
5 I wait for You, Almighty Father, my soul waits, and in Your Holy Scriptures I do hope.
6 My soul waits for You, Merciful Father more than those who watch for the morning—yes, more than those who watch for the morning.
7 O Israel and Christians, hope in the LORD our YAHWEH and JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD our RIGHTEOUSNESS for with You there is Mercy and abundant Redemption.
8 And You, YAHWEH have redeemed Israel and Christians from all our iniquities through the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Amen!
* * * * *
Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA, and Trenton, NJ)
Learn more at:
First Century Gospel Church:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,
www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4
Email: [email protected]