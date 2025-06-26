The Real Global Game Plan? Trump is actually WINNING at GEOPOLITICAL JUDO (Brighteon Broadcast News, June 26, 2025)

- Trump's Strategy and Netanyahu's Future (0:11)

- Trump's Alleged Back-Channeling with Iran (2:25)

- Theater for Zionists and Trump's Tweets (5:03)

- Trump's Alleged 5D Chess and Geopolitical Judo (20:50)

- Iran's Alleged Playing Possum (28:51)

- Trump's Economic Strategy and NATO (53:48)

- State Department Layoffs and Foreign Policy Shift (1:02:38)

- Trump's Alleged Long-Term Strategy (1:12:17)

- Trump's Alleged Economic Warfare (1:18:08)

- Trump's Alleged Geopolitical Reset (1:20:51)

- Launch of New AI Engines (1:21:12)

- Availability and Support for AI Engines (1:26:33)

- Introduction to Michael Yan and Colony Ridge (1:27:48)

- Political Implications and Israel Fatigue (1:33:26)

- Geopolitical Tensions and Strait of Hormuz (1:36:57)

- Israeli Nuclear Threat and Domestic Terrorism (2:09:16)

- Impact of Israeli Actions on International Reputation (2:12:53)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (2:25:56)





