🇷🇺🇺🇦A column with captured Ukrainian military equipment is rolling along Russian roads. They have collected a lot of trophies over the past year. Exhibitions are being held in different regions of the country. These are the right events - people should see the results of the Russian soldiers' work at the front.
Source @Intel Slava Z
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/