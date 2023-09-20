Pennsylvania Just Made Voter Registration Automatic. What Could Go Wrong?

Pennsylvania Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro just made voter registration automatic. This is concerning, considering that many of these same states offer driver’s licenses to illegal aliens. We look at why this makes elections vulnerable, and what’s needed to secure future elections. Also, Joe Biden recently addressed the UN General Assembly and he said all the cringy things you would expect from a globalist; Germany, once the economic powerhouse of Europe, is now one of the world’s worst-performing developed countries; and what’s with the jet that our military lost before it ended up crashing?

In the second half of the show, John Birch Society CEO Bill Hahn discusses how Birch activism led to victories over the carbon-capture pipeline effort in South Dakota, and Alex Newman interviews pro-life activist Mark Lee Dickson, the founder of Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, about how city governments can and should protect the lives of people in their jurisdiction.