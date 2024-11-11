In the Mind of a Fantasy Author: Ryan Cole's Journey

Amazon book link: https://a.co/d/5SpRFw1

00:00 Intro by Yaya

02:00 Introducing Brian Cole

06:00 Paladin's Journey

09:00 Writing Inspiration

13:00 Crafting Characters

22:00 Writing Process

27:00 Conclusion





Join Yaya for an engaging interview with author Brian Cole as he discusses his fantasy book series, A Paladin's Journey. Discover insights on heroism, creativity, and more!





Paladins are nothing but trouble. Stories about paladins are everywhere, noble warriors riding magic steeds into battle against terrible foes. Champions of their gods. Heroes to everyone, except those who already have everything. Paladins are notorious for upsetting the balance of power, to the detriment of any who don't worship their deity.





So when Krell is called to service by the capricious god of the seas and skies, ReckNor, those with wealth and power can't help but be concerned. ReckNor hasn't called a paladin in years, and his nature is ever-changing and erratic. The fact that Krell is also an uneducated nobody with a stubborn streak as wide as the sea turns their concerns into fear.





All of which matters less than the threat clawing its way from the waves, ready to turn the ocean red with spilled blood...





