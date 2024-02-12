⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (12 February 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces repelled three attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 43rd Mechanised and 25th Air Assault brigades close to Sinkovka and Timkovka (Kharkov region).

Up to 60 Ukrainian troops, two pick-up trucks, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system have been eliminated.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line and repelled two attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 60th and 63rd mechanised brigades close to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 290 Ukrainian troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, and nine motor vehicles.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and positions and repelled 13 attacks launched by AFU 42nd mechanised, 79th air assault, 81st airmobile brigades and 112th territorial defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Bogdanovka, Georgiyevka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Belogorvka (Lugansk People's Republic).

During the day, up to 240 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, two U.S.-made M777 artillery systems, and one D-20 howitzer have been neutralised. Moreover, two field ammunition depots.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation, inflicted fire damage on the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 127th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses were more than 165 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In Kherson direction, units of the 35th Marine Brigade and the 121st Territorial Defence Brigade were defeated close to Tokarevka and Mikhailovka (Kherson region).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 70 troops and three motor vehicles. One Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one Giatsint-B towed howitzer, and one D-30 howitzer were hit during counter-battery warfare.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 109 areas during the day.

▫️ Air defence systems shot down 33 unmanned aerial vehicles near Novaya Kakhovka, Obryvka, Rayskoye, and Peschanovka (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 570 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 12,229 unmanned aerial vehicles, 464 air defence missile systems, 14,964 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,218 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,020 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 18,499 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.