Zelensky can't confirm that Iranian missiles were used in Ukraine, even though his Western "partners" seem to be sure

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia, but Tehran claims there were no deliveries.

➡️Yesterday, the Treasury Department reported that 10 individuals and 6 legal entities from Iran and Russia, as well as 4 vessels used for the delivery, were added to the sanctions list. Washington also imposed additional sanctions on the airline Iran Air.

➡️Tehran denies the delivery: "Once again, the U.S. and the EU are acting based on faulty intelligence and flawed logic - Iran DID NOT supply ballistic missiles to Russia. Period. Sanction advocates should ask themselves: how can Iran produce and allegedly sell advanced weapons? Sanctions are NOT the solution, but part of the problem," stated Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

➡️Media also reported that the missile transfer could be cited as a possible reason for allowing Ukraine to carry out long-range strikes on Russia.



