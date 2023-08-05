Air Force Whistleblower David Grusch Says US Gov't Concealing UFO Truth-NOW THE END BEGINS-AUGUST 4 2023

Either the U.S. government has mounted an extraordinary, decades-long coverup of UFO retrieval and reverse-engineering activities, or elements of the defense and intelligence establishment are engaging in a staggeringly brazen psychological disinformation campaign. Either possibility would have profound implications for democracy, the role of government and perhaps also humanity's place in the cosmos. Is the US government in contact with aliens? U.S. Air Force veteran and former intelligence official David Grusch says absolutely, with much more than just contact. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, it looks like movies like Independence Day and Knowing were really predictive programming preparing us for the arrival of aliens from Outer Space. And according to whistleblower David Grusch, the aliens have been here for quite some time. NTEB has written numerous articles over the years alerting you to that fact, and we may soon be headed face-to-face with 'what lies beyond'. With that in mind, please consider the following from your King James Bible. We all know and understand that Adolf Hitler was a near-perfect type of Antichrist, and that the Holocaust a near-perfect type of the Great Tribulation. Hitler killed himself according to Daniel 11:45 on April 30, 1945, and WWII officially ended on September 2, 1945. Within a 3-year period we would have the United Nations General Assembly in accordance with Zephaniah 3:8, the regathering of Israel after 2,000 years according to Jeremiah 29:14, and we would have the first official UFO sighting according to Matthew 24:37 of the 20th-century by a man named Kenneth Arnold.

