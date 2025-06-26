Lifehacking Ethical Hedonism 😇 Unleash edification by succumbing to sustainable pleasure

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is this dumb puritanical advice that older people often give to younger people: "You’ll PAY later in life for all that reckless fun you have in your 20s! I wish I hadn’t partied so much when I was young, now I have all these problems…"
It's dumb advice because it’s ineffective - I don’t think it convinces young people to live more responsibly. It also comes across as hypocritical - I was a hedonist, but you shouldn’t be. Instead, I encourage younger people (and everybody else, really) to be hedonists, but not the same kinds of hedonists those regretful old Gen Xers and Boomers were. Ethical hedonism is the philosophy of choosing the greater pleasure over the lesser pleasure.
6:12 Lives ruined and wrecked by pleasure-seeking
9:58 What is hedonism?
13:02 History
14:25 Ethical hedonism
18:35 Sex
23:00 Alcohol
28:17 Drugs
39:48 Partying
35:15 Food
40:57 "I don't judge.”
43:04 Conscious hedonism
52:26 Bottom line
53:40 Example: Ethical pizza and beer?
Everything mentioned here 📑 To access my complete library of happiness hacks, ethical hedonism philosophy, and mental health tools to empower well-being
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Happiness-Hacks-Library
Confused?
Invest at least $300 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
Limitless Mindset Store
https://store.limitlessmindset.com/
Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)
https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate Cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Odysee
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f
on Telegram
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.