© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Elon Musk Perfectly Explains Why People on the Left Aren't Funny
MUSK: “The essence of a lot of comedy is a revealed truth, like a hidden truth that people understand, intuitively or explicitly. And there’s that sort of moment of reveal, you know, kernel of truth, of often unacknowledged truth. And in that unacknowledged truth is the humor.”
source:
https://rumble.com/v2rdfnk-watch-elon-musk-perfectly-explains-why-people-on-the-left-arent-funny.html