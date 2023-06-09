https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2013/08/05/209194252/15-years-later-tawana-brawley-has-paid-1-percent-of-penalty





The "N" word has been used casually for far too long in service to evil. It has been used to facilitate death, destruction and slavery.

If you are serious about promoting brotherhood and unity, then you'll fight back against those who use this provocative word as a call to treat a group of people as sub-human simply because of the color of their skin.