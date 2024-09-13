9/11 - Why the Evidence Can Be Difficult for Some to Accept

It seems that the majority of the population have at least a couple of the following deep-seated, cherished beliefs:

– The government is trustworthy, like a benevolent, competent parent. The same goes for government institutions (e.g. CDC, FDA, NIH) and non-government organizations (NGOs) such as the World Health Organization.

– The ‘high-quality’ media (such as CNN, New York Times) are unbiased in telling the Truth, the whole Truth, and nothing but the Truth

– Doctors are competent in health (as opposed to mere disease symptoms) and their highest priority by far is the health of their patient. The same goes for the pharmaceutical industry.

– ‘Science’ (e.g. scientific journals and articles) and the scientific method are one and the same, and should be blindly trusted, especially if they are ‘independently’ financed (e.g. by the ‘unbiased’ government). The same goes for scientific experts.

– The United States are generally benevolent and in large part the role model of the free world. They don’t fight for themselves, but for democracy and freedom. They make the world a better place by selflessly policing it, e.g. by killing bad guys such as Saddam Hussein. The US war industry above all wants peace.

When people are confronted with evidence to the contrary, their psychological immune system reflexively and viciously rejects not just the information itself, but also the source of said information (shooting the messenger).

The mind wants its deep-seated beliefs about the world to be stable and familiar, and strongly prefers comfortable lies over uncomfortable Truths.

Judging from their behavior, most people would rather (a) be told what to do and think than (b) be free and have the burden of responsibility of gathering their own information and making their own decisions. This burden feels so large that they would even follow a selfish tyrant, and then would just refuse to acknowledge that (s)he is a tyrant.

SOURCE: https://odysee.com/@yellowgenius/9_11---Why-the-Evidence-Can-Be-Difficult-for-Some-to-Accept

Mirrored - frankploegman



