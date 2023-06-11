VLOG #7 The Devolution of Davos Man

From Cro-Magnon Man to Davos Man - how did this species evolve? Or was it devolve? In this short video, I take a humorously anthropological look at the destructive nonsense that comes out of the World Economic Forum.

This is one of many important ideas in my new book, "What the Hell Is Going On? - The Web of Fraud That Is Enslaving Everyone and How We Can Escape to Freedom." You can pick up a copy from my publisher (https://booklocker.com/books/12553.html) or, if you must, from Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/What-Hell-Goin.... Check out my author website at https://www.cominghomespirit.com/.



