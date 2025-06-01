Net Throwing at Enemy Quadcopter Drone Ballet - Montage

Combat Net Throwing at Enemy Quadcopter Drones

CAUGHT 10 MILLION RUBLES IN A MONTH.

A Russian fighter with the call sign "Beard" is also engaged in combating enemy drones, but to a lesser extent - with quadcopters.

👉 Using a net thrower, in May in the Kharkov direction he shot down 68 Mavics and one FPV - not all of them are shown in the video, the downing of slightly less than 50 pieces is shown.

The approximate minimum cost of downed drones varies around 10 million rubles, which demonstrates the effectiveness of using net throwers not only in terms of combat effectiveness, but also in terms of economics.

