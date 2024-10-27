BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
211 Trillion Miles Away - Yet We Can See It With The Naked Eye?
109 views • 7 months ago

.....This is an utterly preposterous notion, that we can see something 211 trillion miles away, with our naked eyes.  The laws of physics tell us as much, that's why you'll NEVER hear NASA or any astrophysicist or any of their fanboys, discuss anything of the sort.  If you want to shut down a conversation with a hard core globe believer, just mention the "inverse square law of light", which is an instrumental element of the laws of physics, and they'll back pedal right on out of the room, and you'll never see them again... they want nothing to do with such talk... for it tells you, flat out, you would never be able to see any light source that was even a fraction of a fraction, as far as 211 trillion miles away, no matter how big that light source was, it's just not going to happen, light does not travel forever like they try to tell us, light disperses, and does more so, the greater the distance.   This one thing alone decimates most of their unscientific, retarded, conjecture, involving "space" and "stars".  In other words, everything they tell you about space and stars, is pure bullshit... or poppycock, if you'd prefer a more civil and polite moniker, although it does contain the word, cock, that's the best I can do on such short notice... please forgive me. 

sciencenasaspaceplanetsstarsindoctrinationastronomyphysicstelescopefirmamentheliocentricpseudosciencegeocentric
