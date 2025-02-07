BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - UNACCOUNTABLE: What Hospitals Won't Tell You and How Transparency Can Revolutionize Health Care by Dr. Marty Makary
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
47795 followers
7
7 months ago

Dr. Marty Makary's "Unaccountable" reveals the hidden flaws in modern healthcare through personal anecdotes and hard-hitting examples, such as incompetent yet popular surgeons and the perils of robotic surgery, while emphasizing the need for transparency, accountability, and better communication. Makary's research, including the Hopkins Safety Culture Study, highlights the importance of strong teamwork and positive safety culture in hospitals and the dangers of impaired physicians. The book also addresses issues such as misleading marketing, excessive executive pay in children's hospitals, and the potential of "open notes" and camera use to empower patients. Ultimately, "Unaccountable" calls for a more informed and transparent healthcare system where patients can make well-informed decisions about their care.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Keywords
booksmarty makarybrightlearn
