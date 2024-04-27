Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 The Growing is Going Good! 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So far, the growth is going good. I’ve got strawberries, and tomatoes already forming. The potatoes have their foliage growing well and I have some new liquid fertilizer that I’m trying out for the first time 🤞🏾. Haru and I hope you have a great weekend!👍🏾🤩🐶
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll