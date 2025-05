Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 The Growing is Going Good! 🤩🐶

So far, the growth is going good. Iโ€™ve got strawberries, and tomatoes already forming. The potatoes have their foliage growing well and I have some new liquid fertilizer that Iโ€™m trying out for the first time ๐Ÿคž๐Ÿพ.ย Haru and I hope you have a great weekend!๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿพ๐Ÿคฉ๐Ÿถ





ย "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll