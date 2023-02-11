MASSIVE BACKLASH: Project Veritas Board Gets Cease & Desist Letter From Top Donors

Project Veritas Board Gets Massive Cease & Desist Letter From Top Donors After Rumored James O’Keefe Ouster.

Over the past few days, there has been rumors flying on Twitter about the possibility of the Project Veritas board ousting James O’Keefe as their leader. This has caused a massive backlash from not only fans, but now from top donors.

On Friday, a cease and desist letter to the Project Veritas board was leaked to Twitter.

The letter was first shared by Twitter user “Swig”, and it states that the “firm represents a large group of significant donors to Project Veritas.”

“By threatening or taking these actions,” the letter continues, “the Board is straying from its roots and the express purpose for which it raised considerable funds from the public, including our clients.”

“We are concerned that the Board may already be acting in violation of Virginia charitable solicitation and trust law and ask that the Board refrain from taking further actions to fundamentally undermine the purposes for which Project Veritas be established,” the letter further states.

The letter concludes with the donors demanding that the board must “cease and desist” from any further actions to remove James O’Keefe from the company.

