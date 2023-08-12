© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/new-internal-emails-show-govt-crackdown-on-speech/
Congressman Jim Jordan has released internal email communications further exposing the depth of collusion between the Biden administration and Facebook. From censoring true information regarding vaccines to changing algorithms, open debate was under attack in the US.