Get an Up-Close Look at the Colorful Holi Festival | Rang Panchami

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Clouds of neon-colored powder envelop villages across India during the Hindu Holi Festival Rang Panchami. Each year, crowds gather to celebrate the beginning of spring with an explosion of color, traditional folk music, and more. Holi celebration lasts for two to five days in different regions. This year, Rang Panchami was celebrated on March 30.