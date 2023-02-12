BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
(VERY DISTURBING WATCH) _HIGHJACKING THE HUMAN GENOME MIND-CONTROL A.I. DIGITALIZED ARTIFICIAL SKY CANOPY
Ezekiel34
Ezekiel34
93 followers
1
102 views • 02/12/2023

VERY DISTURBING WATCH_VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED.

FULL DOCUMENTARY

Not conspiracy, Not fake news. Top scientist and Doctors in this field are presented This is a most UN-Settling watch! Beast System for Anti Christ setting up.Better guard your DNA!

Every person will be targeted, Nowhere to run,-Nowhere to Hide! Thoughts not your own!

Published Feb 12th 2023

This is why Christ said this would be the worst of times ever and never will be again. Scary complete watch.

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34 

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/ 

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34 

globalistgreenbidenelectricityutilitiescontrol freaksezek34tierney0 carbon
