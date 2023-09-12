Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 12, 2023 - HUMILIATING DEFEAT against Russia will expose US regime as weak, arrogant and DELUSIONAL

0:00 Democrat campaign event

7:50 FTX

18:09 Delusional thinking

48:23 Business vandalism

59:29 De-banking

1:04:43 Interview with Kevin McGary





- Degenerate Burbank mayor gets a public drag queen SPANKING in front of children

- Can we please spank ALL the Democrats?

- Portland business owner who advocated BLM / Antifa #violence forced to close down due to crime

- The West is being "humiliated" in #Ukraine

- Zelensky has 30 days remaining to make significant progress in his "counteroffensive"

- #Zelensky blames the West for not providing enough money or equipment

- Western countries barely have any INDUSTRY to manufacture weapons of war!

- #Russia is resilient and has a strong work ethic, due to decades of hard living

- America is lazy and incompetent due to decades of free money and artificially low interest rates

- #Europe is forced to buy expensive, DIRTY coal after Russian energy sources were cut off by the West

- #Gold and #silver coin shop owners are seeing their bank accounts suddenly CLOSED without warning

- #Chicago Mayor says locals will need to "sacrifice" so that illegals can receive more benefits

- SANCTUARY cities are now getting exactly what they begged for... and it's a catastrophe

- #Germany to force heating system upgrades across residential and commercial buildings

- Full interview with Kevin McGary from EveryBLM (Every Black Life Matters)







