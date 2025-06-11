Reputation Warfare Part 2: One On One with Gaurav Srivastava | Episode 21

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(0:00:00) - Corruption and Hypocrisy in Foreign Aid
(0:15:07) - Power and Hope in America
(0:20:00) - The Power of Influence and Corruption
(0:36:37) - Deception and Corruption in Business
(0:41:27) - Evasion of Sanctions Through Oil Trade
(0:45:35) - Betrayal and Espionage in Foreign Relations
(0:51:56) - Energy Policy and National Security
(1:05:45) - Fighting for Faith and Country
(1:09:44) - Understanding Geopolitics and Identity Erosion
(1:14:57) - Identity, Resilience, and Strength
(1:19:52) - Divine Protection
Find out how America’s enemies use oil as an intelligence tool & to evade sanctions & what they do to people who stand in their way. Veteran commodities trader Gaurav Srivastava’s story reveals how powerful disinformation networks can be leveraged with devastating effect - and what it takes to defeat them.
