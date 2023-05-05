BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Live from the Darian Gap - Chinese Communists [Plan to Take Over the United States Exposed]
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
1
52 views • 05/05/2023

Michael Yon (twitter: @Michael_Yon) joins The Alex Jones Show from the Darian Gap to expose the weaponized migration being exploited by the Communist Chinese to take over the United States. [11% of PANAMA POPULATION IS NEW VENEZUELANS]

"I challenge the illusion that the United Nations is an instrument of peace . . . It could not be less of a cruel hoax if it had been organized in hell for the sole purpose of aiding and abetting the destruction of the United States." - J.B. Matthews, former chief investigator for the House Committee on Un-American Activities 

"THIS  GROUP  OF  SATAN"


"It is in the direction of the Eternal Father that you remove from your country the forces of satan now running rampant in the grouping you call the United Nations.
     "You must as a nation take yourself away from this group of satan. You have opened your doors to the enemies of God! These enemies do not defend you, but they wait to pounce upon you like vultures! They are bringing you down to your knees now, My children. Like vultures, they will await their time." - Our Lady of the Roses, September 13, 1974



exposedchinese communistsmichael yonlive from the darian gapplan to take over the united states
