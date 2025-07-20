BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Jordan a sea of 'Allahu Akbar' protesters against 'Gaza famine & genocide'
Jordan a sea of 'Allahu Akbar' protesters against 'Gaza famine & genocide', surrounded by security forces

Most Jordanians are of Palestinian descent

Amman footage from Warfare Analysis.

Adding: 

Yemen’s Houthis reopen strategic road linking to government-controlled areas in Yemen

🔸 The Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) has reopened a vital road connecting areas under its control with provinces governed by the internationally recognized government.

🔸 The road had been closed for years due to the ongoing conflict in Yemen, now entering its tenth consecutive year.

🔸 This route is considered the main connection between northern and southern Yemen.

🔸 The reopening was locally mediated by social figures and dignitaries representing both the group's leadership and the Southern Transitional Council.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
