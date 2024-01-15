Last Night, Israeli Security Forces carried out One of the Largest Raids in More than Ten Settlements of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank - part 2

Last night, Israeli security forces carried out one of the largest raids in recent memory in more than ten settlements of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank .





▪️The largest operation took place in Nablus , where for the first time since 1992, IDF units entered the campus of An - Najah University to detain students: according to the latest data, about 25 people were arrested on charges of links with Hamas.





▪️And in Qalqilya, Israeli security forces destroyed two houses, conducted searches in the area of one of the hospitals and detained more than ten Palestinians. There were also exchanges of fire with local terrorists, as a result of which one of the militants was wounded.





❗️Large-scale raids were likely a response to yesterday’s calls by radicals for a general protest after the Israelis killed several teenagers near Ramallah .





What caused their murder is not known for certain: Palestinian media report the shooting after the teenagers took part in a protest, while Israeli media report their attempt to attack an IDF military base.





🔻However, the situation itself in the West Bank still remains under the complete control of the Israelis . All recent attempts by local activists to organize unrest in the region were either not supported by the population or were promptly suppressed by the security forces. And all the calls for a “new intifada” remained only in the online space.





📌This is largely due to both the lack of unity in the ranks of local groups and the policies of the head of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas , who during the Israeli-Palestinian conflict proved his effectiveness as a tame Gauleiter for the Israelis.

