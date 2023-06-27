BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Aaron Rock - Is God Sovereign Over Politics?
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
108 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 06/27/2023

Dr. Rock assures us that God is indeed sovereign over politics . . . (We never really doubted it!). He reminds us that our Sovereign God uses us in His plan in both good times and hard times; in both easy jobs and hard jobs. There is no such thing as politically neutral territory; we will either serve the Lord or the pagan world around us.

Our nation is currently under the judgement of God, which is apparent in the ungodly laws that are being enacted. God allows and permits them to hold office for His purposes. 

But we can sleep well because God is carrying out his Sovereign Plan so although we must pray, be concerned, and proactive, we needn’t lose sleep . . . because God is sovereign over the affairs of man.

Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
politicscanadasovereigntychp canadachristian heritage partyaaron rockchpcanadaserving godsovereign planaffairs of manspring conference
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy